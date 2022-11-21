Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 9.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) shares were down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 19,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,200,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $634.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 526,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

