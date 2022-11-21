Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 9.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) shares were down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 19,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,200,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Vimeo Trading Down 9.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $634.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEO)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.