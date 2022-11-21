Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $314.63 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

