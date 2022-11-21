Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. 366,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,974,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

