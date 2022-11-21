Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.35 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,795.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00385487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00024795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00114424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00809548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.99 or 0.00652004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00234852 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,262,388 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

