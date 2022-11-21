Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells $52,130.65 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Joanne Curley sold 8,590 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $166,731.90.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $21,380.32.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $323,816.22.
VERA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 101,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,475. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.24. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
