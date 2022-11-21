Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

VNQ opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

