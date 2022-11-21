Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.30. 44,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.