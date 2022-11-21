Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6,017.0% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 258,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253,795 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 148,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,959. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $258.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

