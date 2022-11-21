Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,212 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $76,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

