Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VEA traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 149,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,010. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

