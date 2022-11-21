Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,003 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.29. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,753. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

