Utrust Market Capitalization Tops $42.88 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $42.88 million and $1.64 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.85 or 0.08450399 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00457824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.27 or 0.28089356 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

