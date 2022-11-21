USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion and $6.00 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08279529 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00458566 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.28134876 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,561,259,747 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
