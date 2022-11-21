Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,791,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.