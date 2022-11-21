United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 113,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,474,424 shares.The stock last traded at $66.10 and had previously closed at $69.03.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 63.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after buying an additional 1,209,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 235.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,846 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 3,004.6% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 449,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 435,066 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,283,000 after acquiring an additional 410,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $24,105,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

