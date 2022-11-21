United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 933.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 608,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 549,917 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.7 %

United Microelectronics Company Profile

UMC opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.