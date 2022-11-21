United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
United-Guardian Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.50. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
