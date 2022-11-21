United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,638 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $37,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

DG opened at $257.70 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average of $241.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

