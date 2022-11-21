United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,259 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.