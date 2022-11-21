United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

