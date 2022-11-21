United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $43,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.97 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

