United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 110,396 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,396 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.12 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

