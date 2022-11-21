United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 17,114 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

