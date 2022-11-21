Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00033488 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.14 billion and $85.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00386129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001502 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00017533 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.766068 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 545 active market(s) with $64,724,958.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

