Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 47.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 307,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,161,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 43,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,158. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

