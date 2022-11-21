UMA Price Down 6.3% This Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. UMA has a market capitalization of $107.27 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00009849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

