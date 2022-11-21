UGI (NYSE:UGI) Shares Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. UGI traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.78. 12,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,479,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UGI. Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.
In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
