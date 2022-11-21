UGI (NYSE:UGI) Shares Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. UGI traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.78. 12,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,479,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UGI. Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

UGI Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

