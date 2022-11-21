UBS Group Increases J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $128.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $128.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.64.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.12. 85,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

