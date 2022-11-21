UBS Group Increases APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Price Performance

APG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,761. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Insider Activity at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,477,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,718 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.