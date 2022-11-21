UBS Group Increases APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.
APG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,761. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.
In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,477,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,718 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
