UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €20.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.40 ($21.03) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.47) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.89) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €17.40 ($17.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.29. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($27.86) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($38.04).

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

