U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 305,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 110,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,812. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

