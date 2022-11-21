Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 68

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 67 ($0.79) to GBX 68 ($0.80) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 76.50 ($0.90).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £664.78 million and a P/E ratio of 924.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.04. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.75).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

