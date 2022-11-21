TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.