Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 5.5%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26. 939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 506,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,200,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $286,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,060. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

