Truist Financial Increases Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $30.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 422,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

