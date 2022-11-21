TrueUSD (TUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.52 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $860.92 million and $42.52 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 861,139,377 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars.

