Truadvice LLC Invests $282,000 in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

