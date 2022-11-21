TORM plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

TORM Stock Up 2.7 %

TRMD stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. TORM has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 27.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TORM by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TORM by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

