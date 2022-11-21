The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 6.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Williams Companies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 95.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,115,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,024,000 after purchasing an additional 225,159 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

WMB stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

