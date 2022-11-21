The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.46) target price on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.40) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($6.93) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 711 ($8.35).

The Sage Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 800.20 ($9.40) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 721.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 695.04. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($6.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.13). The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,857.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Sage Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.14%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($205,074.50).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

