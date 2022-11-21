The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.40 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.
The Pennant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.03. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a P/E ratio of 486.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?>
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.