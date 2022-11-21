The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.40 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.03. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a P/E ratio of 486.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Pennant Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

