The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 1.2% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.51. 6,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,136. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

