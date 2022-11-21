TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 75,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,820,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Read More
