TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 75,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,820,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

About TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

