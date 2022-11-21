Tezos Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Tezos has a market cap of $871.41 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008466 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 938,446,692 coins and its circulating supply is 917,013,030 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

