Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.32 EPS.

Teradata Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.97. 5,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $430,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

