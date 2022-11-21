TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.49

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.49 and last traded at C$25.55, with a volume of 21453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.13.

TIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38.

In other news, Director Sue Paish sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.36, for a total value of C$30,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,767.43.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

