Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $11.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Telos to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.31. Telos has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

