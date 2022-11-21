Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.
TELDF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.10 ($3.20) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.15 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.
Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica Deutschland (TELDF)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.