Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

TELDF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.10 ($3.20) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.15 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.