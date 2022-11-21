Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 30th

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

