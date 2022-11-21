TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP Sells $336,522.90 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
